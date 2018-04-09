Royal Gold (RGLD) & Ciner Resources (CINR) Financial Review

Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Ciner Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ciner Resources pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Gold pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Ciner Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Royal Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ciner Resources and Royal Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources $497.30 million 1.09 $41.60 million $2.07 13.25 Royal Gold $440.81 million 12.80 $101.53 million $1.55 55.60

Royal Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ciner Resources. Ciner Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ciner Resources has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ciner Resources and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources 8.37% 16.66% 9.52% Royal Gold 13.00% 4.31% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ciner Resources and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Royal Gold 0 7 7 0 2.50

Ciner Resources presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Royal Gold has a consensus target price of $95.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Ciner Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

