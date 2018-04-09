Analyzing Salem Media Group (SALM) and Corus Entertainment (CJREF)

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salem Media Group and Corus Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corus Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corus Entertainment has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.58%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salem Media Group and Corus Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $263.74 million 0.33 $24.64 million $0.22 15.23 Corus Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.89 $145.18 million N/A N/A

Corus Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Salem Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96% Corus Entertainment 12.78% 9.15% 3.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Salem Media Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing; book publishing; children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. This segment advertises and licenses proprietary films and television programs; sells licenses, as well as provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that offers network of news-talk, rock, and contemporary music formats. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

