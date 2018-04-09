San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) vs. Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Critical Analysis

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ: LGCY) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $436.30 million 0.79 -$53.89 million N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 7.76 $39.13 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Legacy Reserves does not pay a dividend. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Legacy Reserves and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 1 2 0 0 1.67 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legacy Reserves presently has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential downside of 64.84%. Given Legacy Reserves’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Legacy Reserves is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves -12.35% N/A -2.80% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28%

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and various other states, from 10,775 gross productive wells, of which 3,799 were operated and 6,976 were non-operated. The Company’s fields and regions include East Texas, Piceance Basin, Spraberry/War San, Lea, Texas Panhandle and Deep Rock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Burlington's oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

