Analyzing SEI Investments (SEIC) & Its Rivals

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SEI Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 26.49% 26.74% 21.99% SEI Investments Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.53 billion $404.38 million 31.05 SEI Investments Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.95

SEI Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SEI Investments. SEI Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments’ rivals have a beta of 8.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEI Investments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50 SEI Investments Competitors 318 1364 1433 67 2.39

SEI Investments currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given SEI Investments’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SEI Investments beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

