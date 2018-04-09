Analyzing Swedbank (SWDBY) and The Competition

Swedbank (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Swedbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swedbank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank $6.13 billion $2.27 billion 10.77 Swedbank Competitors $14.29 billion $2.17 billion 10.50

Swedbank’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Swedbank. Swedbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Swedbank pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Swedbank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Swedbank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank 1 1 1 0 2.00 Swedbank Competitors 467 1472 1447 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Swedbank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank 39.70% 49.54% 2.51% Swedbank Competitors 18.68% 12.06% 1.04%

Summary

Swedbank rivals beat Swedbank on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

