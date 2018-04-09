Reviewing Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) & The Competition

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) is one of 4 public companies in the “Leather & leather products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tandy Leather Factory to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $82.32 million $4.45 million 13.81 Tandy Leather Factory Competitors $2.38 billion $288.74 million 17.91

Tandy Leather Factory’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory. Tandy Leather Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory 5.41% 8.34% 6.55% Tandy Leather Factory Competitors 6.10% 20.14% 12.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Leather & leather products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Leather & leather products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tandy Leather Factory and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandy Leather Factory Competitors 73 504 560 30 2.47

As a group, “Leather & leather products” companies have a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Tandy Leather Factory’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandy Leather Factory has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Leather Factory’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandy Leather Factory rivals beat Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and through phone, mail order, and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 7, 2018, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom, 1 located in Australia, and 1 located in Spain. It serves individual retail customers; wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups; and equine-related shops, cobblers, dealers, and retailers dispersed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

