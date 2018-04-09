Spire (SR) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) Critical Analysis

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS: HOKCY) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $3.68 billion 7.87 $959.71 million N/A N/A Spire $1.74 billion 2.04 $161.60 million $3.56 20.63

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14

Spire has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers. The company also provides connectivity and cloud computing services to professional clients, including telecommunications carriers, international network service providers, and reputable corporations. In addition, it engages in software development, project implementation, and system integration businesses; and consultancy and engineering contractor services, such as utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building engineering services for public and private projects, as well as manufacturing smart gas meters. Further, the company is involved in café, restaurant, and retail sales businesses; the development of automatic meter reading systems; laboratory testing; gas sales, payment gateway, water supply, and related businesses; coal and logistics businesses; financial activities; and securities investment. Additionally, it offers project management, consultancy, and research and development services. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is based in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

