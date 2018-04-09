Contrasting UFP Technologies (UFPT) & Greif (GEF)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) and Greif (NYSE:GEF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82% Greif 4.56% 16.63% 5.33%

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. UFP Technologies does not pay a dividend. Greif pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Greif’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.53 $9.21 million $1.25 24.68 Greif $3.64 billion 0.72 $118.60 million $2.95 18.48

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Greif, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Greif 1 1 3 0 2.40

Greif has a consensus target price of $63.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Greif’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greif is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greif beats UFP Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

