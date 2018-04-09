Head-To-Head Contrast: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Vestas Wind System (VWDRY)

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vestas Wind System and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 SunPower 1 7 3 0 2.18

SunPower has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Vestas Wind System.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind System and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion 1.37 $1.01 billion N/A N/A SunPower $1.87 billion 0.61 -$851.16 million ($0.41) -19.76

Vestas Wind System has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% SunPower -45.47% -8.74% -1.51%

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SunPower does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vestas Wind System beats SunPower on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vestas Wind System Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

