Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Andina Acquisition from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andina Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Andina Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andina Acquisition presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.18, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. Andina Acquisition has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Andina Acquisition had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Andina Acquisition will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Andina Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/andina-acquisition-tgls-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.