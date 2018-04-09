ANGLE (AGL) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 32.27 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.12).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is undertaken in relation to the commercialization of its Parsortix cell separation system, with deployment in non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The Company is a specialist medical diagnostic company, which offers products for cancer diagnostics and fetal health.

