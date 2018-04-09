Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have GBX 2,300 ($32.51) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,400 ($19.79).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 2,000 ($28.27) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,270 ($17.95) to GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($18.37) to GBX 1,400 ($19.79) in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.56).

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 34.40 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,610.40 ($22.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 950.10 ($13.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,870 ($26.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.93), for a total value of £1,847,638.62 ($2,611,503.35).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/anglo-american-aal-upgraded-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.