ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Daniel Raynor sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $439,032.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 28,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,766,682.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,620 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,748 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,050. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.38, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip-receives-72-67-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company focuses on areas, including controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.