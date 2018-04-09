ANRYZE (RYZ) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ANRYZE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANRYZE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00745434 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00172053 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047813 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ANRYZE

ANRYZE’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze.

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy ANRYZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

