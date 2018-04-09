HC Wainwright Analysts Give Antares Pharma (ATRS) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 975,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The company has a market cap of $330.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.21. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 222,105 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 20,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,535,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,747 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 206,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/antares-pharma-atrs-pt-set-at-4-00-by-hc-wainwright-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.