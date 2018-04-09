AntiBitcoin Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (ANTI)

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, AntiBitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. AntiBitcoin has a market capitalization of $91,877.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.09499450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.01758520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016276 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002845 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About AntiBitcoin

AntiBitcoin (ANTI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. The official website for AntiBitcoin is anti.cash. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

AntiBitcoin Coin Trading

AntiBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AntiBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiBitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AntiBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AntiBitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.