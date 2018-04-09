Antofagasta (ANTO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($13.43) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($10.60).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($13.00) to GBX 995 ($14.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 420 ($5.94) to GBX 535 ($7.56) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($14.28) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 780 ($11.02) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 900.07 ($12.72).

ANTO stock traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 911.60 ($12.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,367,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,071 ($15.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

