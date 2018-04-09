Antofagasta (ANTO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have GBX 1,090 ($15.41) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 980 ($13.85).

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($11.02) to GBX 800 ($11.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 865 ($12.23) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 900.07 ($12.72).

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 911.60 ($12.88). The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,071 ($15.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

