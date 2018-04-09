Aon plc Class A (AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) will report $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aon plc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Aon plc Class A posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aon plc Class A.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aon plc Class A in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Aon plc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aon plc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.19. 1,145,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,280. Aon plc Class A has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,546.51, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Aon plc Class A news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $210,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $197,864.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,722,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,492,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,175,000 after acquiring an additional 311,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aon plc Class A by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aon plc Class A by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc Class A by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aon plc Class A by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aon plc Class A (AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/aon-plc-class-a-aon-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-2-75-per-share-updated.html.

About Aon plc Class A

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aon plc Class A (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aon plc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon plc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.