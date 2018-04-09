Apache (APA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Apache (NYSE:APA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apache earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.0401556711026 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

APA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 621,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,707. The stock has a market cap of $14,624.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Apache has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apache (APA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/apache-apa-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.