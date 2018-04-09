Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $698,000 Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Apache were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14,624.72, a P/E ratio of 159.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

