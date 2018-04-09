OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Increases Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apache by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Apache by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

APA stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14,624.72, a PE ratio of 159.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/apache-co-apa-shares-bought-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.