AppCoins Trading Down 5.5% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

