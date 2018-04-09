Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 301.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,992,000 after buying an additional 15,018,790 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 15,559.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 9,166.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $598,497,000 after buying an additional 3,841,842 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Apple by 784,734.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $188,966,000 after buying an additional 3,295,884 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,969,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,233,840. The firm has a market cap of $854,362.38, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

