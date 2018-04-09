Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the manufacturing equipment provider an impact score of 46.5602681161075 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.53 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.02. 11,131,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,994,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $54,992.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

