OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Position in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $469.78, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $35,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,486.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

