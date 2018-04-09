Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) Stock Price

News stories about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7148818165014 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Apricus Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.38 on Monday. 837,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,216. The stock has a market cap of $8.44, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Apricus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

