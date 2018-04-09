APX (APX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,340.00

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. APX has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $4,340.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APX token can currently be bought for $6.54 or 0.00098279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APX has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00755506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00174838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

APX Profile

APX launched on April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase APX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

