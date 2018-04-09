Aqua Metals (AQMS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aqua Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.4521298629202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AQMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Monday, February 12th. EuroPacific Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eurobank EFG dropped their price objective on Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

AQMS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 181,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,755. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $73.46, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

