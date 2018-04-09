Aquantia (AQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquantia.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquantia in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aquantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquantia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE AQ opened at $15.70 on Friday. Aquantia has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

