Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) Share Price

News articles about Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aradigm earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8947163281826 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Aradigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of ARDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,674. The firm has a market cap of $18.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aradigm has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Aradigm will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juergen Kurt Froehlich sold 17,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $26,026.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

