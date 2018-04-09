Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,866,886 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 2,532,271 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARLZ opened at $1.40 on Monday. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 170.42% and a negative net margin of 118.18%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARLZ shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton lowered Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

