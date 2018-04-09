Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX)

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Aratana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 291,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.06, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.90. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $92,380.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

