ArbitrageCT Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $564,704.00 and $5,490.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00750818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00174828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 151,856,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,782,612 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

