ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.85. 184,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,540. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $819.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 126,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,593 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in ArcBest by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 146,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

