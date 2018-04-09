Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.43.

ACGL stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. 1,529,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11,675.79, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $536,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

