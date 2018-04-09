Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of Arch Coal worth $121,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,030,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $3,894,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $92.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,939.41, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.14. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/arch-coal-inc-class-a-arch-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.