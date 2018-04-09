Arconic (ARNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. 3,407,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,267. The company has a market cap of $10,881.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

