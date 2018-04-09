Research analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/arcus-biosciences-rcus-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-leerink-swann.html.

