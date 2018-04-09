Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6,812.26, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.38 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 57.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.35%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Arougheti purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 984,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $447,042. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 154,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ares-capital-arcc-upgraded-to-hold-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.