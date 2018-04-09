Argentum (ARG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $915,601.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $915,601.00 and approximately $2,225.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074927 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,277,978 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

