Argo Group International (AGII) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argo Group International earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0349596432029 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -257.14%.

AGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other Argo Group International news, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $525,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $292,069.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,257,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,544 shares of company stock worth $2,092,498. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

