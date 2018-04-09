Argus Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argus has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Argus has a market cap of $11,305.00 and $441.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00715798 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006662 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000614 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031008 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.