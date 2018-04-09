Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.39.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE ANET) traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.72. 766,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,695. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $311.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21,859.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $89,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $106,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,742 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

