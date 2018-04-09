Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,207 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,235 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $211,243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $349,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,023,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64,301.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

