AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 224.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.17% of AngioDynamics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 476,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 104,931 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 168,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 965.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 78,820 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 382,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,593. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $694.87, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

