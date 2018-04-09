Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 54,887 Shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) by 225.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.12% of Quality Systems worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quality Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Quality Systems during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quality Systems during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quality Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.84, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Quality Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quality Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,243.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quality Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

