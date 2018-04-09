Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,950 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,371 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $616.07, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh-stake-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.