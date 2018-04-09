Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Arnaud Genis Sells 59,541 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 831,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,979. Owens Corning has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,039.25, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,423,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 636.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 72,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

