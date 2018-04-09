ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArQule in a research report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

ArQule stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $248.26, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83. ArQule has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArQule by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ArQule by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/arqule-inc-arql-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.